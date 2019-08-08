Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.29 N/A 2.52 20.79 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cohen & Steers Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cohen & Steers Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cohen & Steers Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$36 is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -30.39%. On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.20% and its average target price is $13.5. The data provided earlier shows that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears more favorable than Cohen & Steers Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 12.03%. Insiders held 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.