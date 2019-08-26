Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.38 N/A 2.52 20.79 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.59 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cohen & Steers Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cohen & Steers Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Federated Investors Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.