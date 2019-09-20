Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s results

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.59 N/A 2.52 20.79 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.69 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cohen & Steers Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 40.2% respectively. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.