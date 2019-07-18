Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.43 N/A 2.50 20.24 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.94 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s downside potential is -31.86% at a $36 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.