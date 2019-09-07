Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.48 N/A 2.52 20.79 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CM Finance Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 49.8%. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.