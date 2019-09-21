Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

We are comparing Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 50 6.61 N/A 2.52 20.79 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cohen & Steers Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. About 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.