Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 47 6.44 N/A 2.52 20.79 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.35 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cohen & Steers Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cohen & Steers Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc.’s downside potential is -32.02% at a $36 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cohen & Steers Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 83.6%. 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.