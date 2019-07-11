Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 44 6.60 N/A 2.50 20.24 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.70 N/A 2.55 9.95

Demonstrates Cohen & Steers Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cohen & Steers Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Cohen & Steers Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cohen & Steers Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cohen & Steers Inc. has a -32.33% downside potential and a consensus target price of $36. Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -10.46%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is looking more favorable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.