Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.46 N/A 2.52 20.79 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.10 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cohen & Steers Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that Cohen & Steers Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Insiders owned 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has 52.59% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.