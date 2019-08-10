Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 98.41% and its average target price is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 25.1%. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.