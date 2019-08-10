Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 21.95 N/A -1.79 0.00

Demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CohBar Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.