Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 528.11 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.