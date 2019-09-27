Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 4 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,859,137,907.88% -76% -62.3% Neurotrope Inc. 255,322,665.05% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Neurotrope Inc. which has a 23.1 Current Ratio and a 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neurotrope Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.