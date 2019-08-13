Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.14 beta means CohBar Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CohBar Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 average price target and a 13.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.