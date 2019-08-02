Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 69.36% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 59.9% respectively. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.