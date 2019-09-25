Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 15.15 N/A -1.37 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 108.88% and its average target price is $4.

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 62% respectively. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

CohBar Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.