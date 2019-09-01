Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.54 N/A -2.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was less bearish than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.