Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CohBar Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CohBar Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.