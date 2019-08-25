Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.93 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 59.09% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.