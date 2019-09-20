Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CohBar Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CohBar Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 130.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.