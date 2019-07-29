Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.47 N/A -1.48 0.00

Demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CohBar Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.