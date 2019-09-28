Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

This is a contrast between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CohBar Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,869,177,804.78% -76% -62.3% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,923,728.81% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 21.3% respectively. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CohBar Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.