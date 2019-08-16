Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.