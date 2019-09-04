Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is a contrast between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was more bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.