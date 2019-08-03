Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 58.42 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CohBar Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CohBar Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. CohBar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.