Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 148.96% and its average target price is $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.