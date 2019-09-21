Reviewing CohBar Inc. (CWBR)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta which is 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Advaxis Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.