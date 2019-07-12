Reviewing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)’s and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)’s results

As Information Technology Services businesses, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 67 2.27 N/A 3.47 16.87 Science Applications International Corporation 75 0.99 N/A 3.18 23.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation. Science Applications International Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Science Applications International Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Science Applications International Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Science Applications International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 2 4 2 2.25 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s upside potential is 11.81% at a $73 consensus target price. Competitively Science Applications International Corporation has an average target price of $83.33, with potential downside of -3.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation looks more robust than Science Applications International Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 68%. Insiders held 0.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Science Applications International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.64% -21.15% -20.36% -16.69% -22.75% -7.69% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has -7.69% weaker performance while Science Applications International Corporation has 17.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Science Applications International Corporation beats Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.