Reviewing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)’s and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd)’s results

As Information Technology Services companies, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.07 N/A 3.47 18.75 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 51 0.61 N/A 2.29 24.53

Demonstrates Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is $69.86, with potential upside of 13.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 9.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.