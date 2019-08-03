Reviewing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)’s and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s results

Both Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 68 2.13 N/A 3.47 18.75 CSP Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and CSP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and CSP Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13% CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. CSP Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3 Quick Ratio. CSP Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and CSP Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14 CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a consensus target price of $71.88, and a 13.21% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares and 29.6% of CSP Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CSP Inc. has 11.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61% CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CSP Inc.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats CSP Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.