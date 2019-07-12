Reviewing Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)’s and Its Competitors results

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.50% 4.20% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. N/A 54 84.49 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

$55 is the consensus price target of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -11.92%. The potential upside of the competitors is 86.93%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.79% 1.32% 18.19% 15.12% 16.64% 27.45% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.65 shows that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.