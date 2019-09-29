Reviewing Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)’s and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s results

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 58 -11.75 37.05M 0.68 92.39 Gogo Inc. 5 -0.27 49.16M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Gogo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 63,989,637.31% -22.5% 4.2% Gogo Inc. 967,716,535.43% 58.1% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gogo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Gogo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Gogo Inc.’s potential upside is 36.44% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares and 61.3% of Gogo Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.4% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Gogo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.05% 6.56% 14.15% 33.24% 21.29% 39.37% Gogo Inc. -2.78% 1.45% -19.42% 1.95% 16.39% 40.13%

For the past year Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Gogo Inc.

Summary

Gogo Inc. beats Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.