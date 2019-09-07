Reviewing Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)’s and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

Both Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Communication Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 57 5.48 N/A 0.68 92.39 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 130 10.55 N/A 1.73 77.16

Table 1 demonstrates Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.5% 4.2% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s 66.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) are owned by institutional investors. About 10.4% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.05% 6.56% 14.15% 33.24% 21.29% 39.37% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67%

For the past year Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)

Summary

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.