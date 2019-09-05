Reviewing Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA)’s and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V)’s results

Since Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) and McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.24 N/A 0.04 115.43 McCormick & Company Incorporated 153 3.99 N/A 5.11 30.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated. McCormick & Company Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee Holding Co. Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of McCormick & Company Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. and McCormick & Company Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 105.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of McCormick & Company Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45% McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62%

For the past year Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Coffee Holding Co. Inc. beats McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.