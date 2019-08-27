Reviewing Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)’s and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s results

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.03 N/A -0.39 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 13 4.12 N/A 0.12 129.41

In table 1 we can see Coeur Mining Inc. and SSR Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1% SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.94 beta means Coeur Mining Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, SSR Mining Inc. has beta of -0.3 which is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coeur Mining Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, SSR Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3. SSR Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coeur Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coeur Mining Inc. and SSR Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Coeur Mining Inc.’s downside potential is -2.87% at a $5.42 average price target. On the other hand, SSR Mining Inc.’s potential downside is -13.18% and its average price target is $14.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Coeur Mining Inc. seems more appealing than SSR Mining Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of SSR Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Coeur Mining Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91% SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38%

For the past year Coeur Mining Inc. was less bullish than SSR Mining Inc.

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Coeur Mining Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.