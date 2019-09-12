Reviewing Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)’s and Pershing Gold Corporation (:)’s results

Both Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and Pershing Gold Corporation (:) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining Inc. 4 1.74 N/A -0.39 0.00 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Coeur Mining Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coeur Mining Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Pershing Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Coeur Mining Inc. has an average target price of $5.94, and a 24.53% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares and 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation shares. Coeur Mining Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.49% of Pershing Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Coeur Mining Inc. beats Pershing Gold Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.