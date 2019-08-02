Reviewing Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY)’s and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.93 N/A 1.96 11.91 Two River Bancorp 15 2.90 N/A 1.55 9.16

Table 1 demonstrates Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Two River Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Two River Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Two River Bancorp has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 25%. Insiders held roughly 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Two River Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats Two River Bancorp on 10 of the 9 factors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.