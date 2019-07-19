Reviewing Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY)’s and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s results

Both Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.91 N/A 2.09 10.57 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.23 N/A 1.43 14.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 41.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. -1.82% 2.84% -1.47% -13.46% -21.3% 4.05% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.