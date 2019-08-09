Reviewing Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY)’s and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s results

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.83 N/A 1.96 11.91 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.76 N/A 2.18 15.87

Demonstrates Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Norwood Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Norwood Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Norwood Financial Corp.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.