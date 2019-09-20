Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 14.05 N/A -0.21 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.30 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Codexis Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.06 shows that Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Codexis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Codexis Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.