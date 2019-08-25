Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.30 N/A -0.21 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Codexis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Codexis Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Codexis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 84.97% for Codexis Inc. with consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.