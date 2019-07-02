Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.48 N/A -0.21 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.76 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Codexis Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.3 shows that Codexis Inc. is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Codexis Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Codexis Inc.’s average price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 25.93%. Competitively the average price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 25.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Codexis Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was more bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.