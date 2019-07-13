Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

This is a contrast between Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.54 N/A -0.21 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.3 beta indicates that Codexis Inc. is 130.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Codexis Inc. has a 24.93% upside potential and an average target price of $23.75. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 206.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Codexis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.