Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.58 N/A -0.21 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Codexis Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.75, and a 67.61% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.