Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.98 42.33M -0.21 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.95 13.61M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Codexis Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 306,739,130.43% -21.1% -13.5% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 103,498,098.86% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.