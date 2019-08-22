Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.63 N/A -0.21 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Immutep Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc. has a 80.20% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Codexis Inc. and Immutep Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 10.32%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.