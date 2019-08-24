Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 11.90 N/A -0.21 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.76 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Codexis Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.97% and an $23.75 average target price. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 95.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gritstone Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Codexis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.