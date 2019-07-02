Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.60 N/A -0.21 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Codexis Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 22.8 and 22.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, with potential upside of 25.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 14.4% respectively. 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Codexis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.