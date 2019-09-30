Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.19 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 306,295,224.31% -21.1% -13.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 459,308,807.13% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.06 beta means Codexis Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.