Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.49 N/A -0.21 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 3.74 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Codexis Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.13% for Codexis Inc. with average target price of $23.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Codexis Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 23.69%. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.